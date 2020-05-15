Nine artists’ “Garden of art” opens in HCMC

Particpants include Trang Nguyen, Ha Hung Dung, Khuyen Nguyen, Tam Nguyen, Duong Thi Bon, Thanh Thuan, Thuc Quyen, Nguyen Thi Dung and Thi An.



The display is a garden of art that brings a fresh experience to viewers who can feel the spirit of stories of paintings and daily activties through the prism of art.

Besides oil and water paintings by others, painter Ha Hung Dung introduces to audience his collection of more than 50 pictures which are craeted with paper made from bamboo. Female artists Duong Thi Bon and Nguyen Thi Dung respectively bring to the event unique fashion designs and pottery artworks.

The display will run unitl May 24.





By Minh An – Translated by Kim Khanh