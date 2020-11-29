No first prize awarded at 2020 Miss Tourism Vietnam

Bui Minh Anh, from the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong who is a student of Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH) received a crown and prizes worth VND 1 billion (US$41,000). Ngo My Hai of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak currently working as a model got prizes with the total cost of VND500 million (US$20,800).



The organization board also awarded minor titles, such as Miss Tourism to Phan Le Hoang An, Miss Ao Dai to Ngo My Hai, Best Traditional costume of ethnic minority to Dao Hoang Anh, Miss Eco to Phan Le Hoang Anh, Miss Talent to Bui Thi Thanh Thuy, Miss Photogenic to Dang Thanh Ngan, Best Answer to Bui Minh Anh, Best Body to Le Thi Thu Tam, Most Favorite Candidate to Nguyen Dang Trieu, Beautiful Face to Hoang Thi Ngoc Nhi, Miss Friendly to Bui Minh Anh and Beauty with a Purpose to Le Phuong Tuyet.

32 selected candidates competed at the climax night of the pageant in Gia Nghia City in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on November 28.

This year’s contest themed “The Sounds of Earth” aims to promote eco-friendly costumes featuring the main colors of green and yellow and patterns of flowers and butterflies, aiming at raising people’s awareness of environmental protection; and seek beauties who have a knowledge about culture, tourism and history of the nation as well as raise the young people’s awareness on developing green tourism. The pageant is held for the second time since the first took place in 2017.

The event is part of the activities in the 2nd Brocade Culture Festival which is scheduled to take place from November 24-29 in the province.

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh