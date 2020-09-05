  1. Culture/art

Nobel prize winner Patrick Modiano’s works published in Vietnam

Phanbook and the Writer Association have lately published works of Nobel prize winner Patrick Modiano.

Nobel prize winner Patrick Modiano’s works are published in Vietnam (Photo: SGGP)

The three works of Patrick Modiano including Remise de peine ( English translation: "Suspended Sentences), Fleurs de ruine ( English translation: "Flowers of Ruin), and Chien de printemps ( English translation: "Afterimage) were introduced to readers by Phanbook and the association. They were translated by Hoang Lam Van.
From the early days, Phanbook has purchased translation rights of a lot of famous works in the world.
The Remise de peine written in 1988 is about boy Patrick’s childhood with his broth in a flat in a suburb of Paris living with circus performers including clowns, acrobats, trained animals, trapeze acts, musicians, dancers, tightrope walkers, jugglers, magicians,
Meanwhile Fleurs de ruine is an investigation of a suicide of a young couple of engineers in March, 1933.
The work Chien de printemps is a young novel writer’s search of biography of Jasen, a young writer of Afterimage who undertook to capture absence.

By Ho Son - Translated by Anh Quan

