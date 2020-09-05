Nobel prize winner Patrick Modiano’s works published in Vietnam

The three works of Patrick Modiano including Remise de peine ( English translation: "Suspended Sentences), Fleurs de ruine ( English translation: "Flowers of Ruin), and Chien de printemps ( English translation: "Afterimage) were introduced to readers by Phanbook and the association. They were translated by Hoang Lam Van.



From the early days, Phanbook has purchased translation rights of a lot of famous works in the world.

The Remise de peine written in 1988 is about boy Patrick’s childhood with his broth in a flat in a suburb of Paris living with circus performers including clowns, acrobats, trained animals, trapeze acts, musicians, dancers, tightrope walkers, jugglers, magicians,

Meanwhile Fleurs de ruine is an investigation of a suicide of a young couple of engineers in March, 1933.

The work Chien de printemps is a young novel writer’s search of biography of Jasen, a young writer of Afterimage who undertook to capture absence.





By Ho Son - Translated by Anh Quan