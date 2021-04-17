Numerous activities celebrates Vietnam Book Day

HCMC Book Street

The 8th Vietnam Book Day will open on April 18 in HCMC Book Street while the online event will also take place at the e-commerce trading floor at Book365.vn on April 17.



The book show will include exchanges between writers and readers; the introduction of books; seminars and discussions on the reading culture, the digital transformation in the publishing industry and the way of approaching book in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The 8th Vietnam Book Day will run until April 22 while the month long book show at Book365.vn featuring online booths of book distributors and publishing houses will end on May 15.

The online book festival will offer many promotional programs to readers. Businesses participating in the book show will offer coupon codes for discounts, rewards, free shipping, discounts on books and the shipping cost.





A book festival is held at Hoa Lu Stadium in HCMC. In addition, an event of Book Copyright will be also organized on the website Book365.vn from April 19-22 with the participation of local and foreign publishing houses.

Six publishing houses of Tre (Youth), Thai Ha Book, Nha Nam, Minh Long, Dinh Ti and Saigon Books join hands organize a book festival at Hoa Lu Stadium at the No.2 Dinh Tien Hoan Street in HCMC’s District 1 from April 18-21. A series of interesting activities such as exchanges between writers and readers, book discussions, a place for fan to cosplay and dress-up as their favorite Harry Potter characters will be held during the event.

Another book show featuring a children’s painting contest and an introduction of the digital library, Let’s Read with more than 2,000 titles opens in the National Library in Hanoi from April 16-21. There is also an exhibition on activities promoting reading culture nationwide and outstanding books that were honored in the third National Book Awards

The Vietnam Book Day was approved in 2014 and it is scheduled to occur every year on April 21. The event is to encourage and promote reading habit in the community and raise awareness of using books as a tool for critical thinking. It also celebrates appreciation for readers, writers, publishers, distributors, and other affiliates of the publishing industry.



A new book on Hanoi in the past is released by the Kim Dong Publishing House.



By Quynh Yen, Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh