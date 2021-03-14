The festival organizer said that there will be few changes and innovation in the the first and longest running festival, notably special activities on weekend that are expected to attract a large number of visitors coming to Hue City.



A wide range of cultural activities will be held during the festival, such as exhibition on Hue royal cuisine and food fair, sculpture camp, brass festival, a Marathon, a music show featuring love songs of late musician Trinh Cong Son, a book fair, a children’s festival, Stand-up Paddleboard (SUP) racing on Huong (Perfume) River, Rap music festival, Ao Dai fashion show, Hue Royal Court Music performances, exhibition on Vietnamese traditional crafts, folk sports and games.

The event aims to honor traditional country crafts and promote Hue’s destinations and world heritages to visitors.

The opening ceremony of the festival is expected to take place on June 12.





By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh