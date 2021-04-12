Online book festival 2021 offers free shipping on orders

The online book festival celebrating the 2021 Vietnam Book Day will open at the e-commerce trading floor at Book365.vn from April 17- May 15.

Businesses participating in the book show will offer coupon codes for discounts, rewards, free shipping, discounts on books and the shipping cost.

In addition, an event of Book Copyright will be also organized on the website Book365.vn from April 19-22 with the participation of local and foreign publishing houses.

The e-commerce trading floor at Book365.vn has been innovative with its display and technology, aiming at creating advantages for book distributors and publishing houses at home and abroad to participate and implement online cooperation, transactions and exchanges and attracting the number of 5-6 million visitors.

Besides, the 8th Vietnam Book Day will open on April 18 in HCMC Book Street featuring hundreds of display booths of nearly 100 enterprises in the publishing industry. The book show will include exchanges between writers and readers; the introduction of books; seminars and discussions on the reading culture, the digital transformation in the publishing industry and the way of approaching book in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh