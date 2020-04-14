  1. Culture/art

Online book festival to mark 7th Vietnam Book Day

An online book festival celebrating the 7th Vietnam Book Day will be held on April 19-May 20, announced the Ministry of Information and Communications.

The first-ever online book fair will be held in celebration of the 7th Vietnam Book Day. (Photo: KK)

The month long book show will take place at the e-commerce trading floor at Book365.vn featuring online booths of book distributors and publishing houses.
A series of activities will be held during the event, such as online exchanges between writers and readers, the introduction of newly published books.
There are also program calling on people to join hands to fight against COVID-19 outbreak. Books which are ordered on the online book fair will be transported by the Vietnam Post and the National Newspapers Distribution Company. The organization board expects to attract 5-10 million people.
The Vietnam Book Day was approved in 2014 and it is scheduled to occur every year on April 21. The event is to encourage and promote reading habit in the community and raise awareness of using books as a tool for critical thinking. It also celebrates appreciation for readers, writers, publishers, distributors, and other affiliates of the publishing industry.

By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh

