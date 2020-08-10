Online concert supporting Da Nang’s 'frontline soldiers' receives VND1.2 billion

On August 9, more than 60 artists at home and abroad participated in the livestreaming concert themed “Million hearts towards Da Nang-Quang Nam”, such as Thanh Lam, Bang Kieu, Hong Nhung, Quang Le, Minh Tuyet, Quang Dung, Ngoc Son, Hoai Linh, Dam Vinh Hung… along with Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy, the first runner-up at Miss World Vietnam 2019 Nguyen Ha Kieu Loan, Miss Ao Dai 2016 Truong Dieu Ngoc.



The event also saw the presence of Vice chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front's Da Nang City chapter, Le Van Minh and Deputy director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Da Nang City, Nguyen Thi Hoi An in Da Nang’s location.

Miss Vietnam 2016 , Do My Linh, writer Phan Y Yen and singer Dinh Hien Anh joined the program in Hanoi.

While a set of wedding clothes of a dress and tuxedo by well-known fashion designer Chung Thanh Phong and a design of Ao Dai by leading Vietnamese couture designer, Nguyen Cong Tri were sold at an auction in the event in HCMC.

Complying the Government’s regulation on avoiding gatherings of more than 30 people, the artists performed their hits, talks with audiences and share their memories of Da Nang and Quang Nam during the streaming concert.

All donation will be sent to the Da Nang City chapter of the Viet Nam Fatherland Front Committee and the municipal Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs.

The program continues to call for sponsorship support to help heroes on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.



Pop star Dam Vinh Hung performs in the event in HCMC. Miss Vietnam 2016 , Do My Linh, writer Phan Y Yen and singer Dinh Hien Anh join the program in Hanoi. Miss Vietnam 2016 , Do My Linh Singers Nhu Thuy (L), Nam Cuong (C) and Luu Hien Trinh in the HCMC's location A set of wedding clothes of a dress and tuxedo by well-known fashion designer Chung Thanh Phong is sold at an auction in the event in HCMC. The first runner-up at Miss World Vietnam 2019 Nguyen Ha Kieu Loan (R), kid singer Ngoc Giau and musician Nguyen Hoang Duy perform a song in program in HCMC. A design of Ao Dai by leading Vietnamese couture designer, Nguyen Cong Tri wore by Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy is sold at an auction in the event in HCMC.

The event's director Hoang Nhat Nam (L) and Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy (C) join a transport of essential items to support Da Nang.



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh