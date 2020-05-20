Online exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens

The event is organised by the Ministry of Information and Communications to celebrate the 130th birth anniversary of the President.

The highlights are publications written and compiled by President Ho, such as Nhat Ky Trong Tu (Diary in Prison), a collection of 133 poets written in 1942-1943, and the President’s testament in 1969.

On display are works including Duong Kach Menh (The Revolutionary Path), a book of lectures by Nguyen Ai Quoc at training courses for staff of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League, held in Guangzhou, China between 1925 and 1927.

The showcase features nearly 700 book titles published by leading publishers such as the HCM City General Publishing House, the Information and Communications Publishing House, and the Kim Dong Publishing House.

The exhibition displays more than 1,000 precious and rare documents, photos and stamps on President Ho Chi Minh preserved and selected by the National Library of Vietnam and the National Politics - Truth Publishing House.

Videos, reportage and films on the Presidents are screened as well.

Book introductions and talk shows on the President are being launched on the website during the event.

According to the organiser, the exhibition is expected to help educate youth about the country’s revolutionary traditions, patriotism and national pride.

The event lasts until May 30.

