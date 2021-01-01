Online music project helping connect Vietnamese community in Malaysia

Anna Doan, the initiator of the project, said that the idea of the "Choir of Hope" has sprung up during the again outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Malaysia when anti-epidemic measures have affected community activities, especially live events gathering large numbers of people.

The project looks to connect the Vietnamese community in Malaysia and convey messages of optimism and hope, Anna said.

It not only honours the values of love, solidarity and optimism of the Vietnamese community in Malaysia, but also encapsulates their greetings, love, and nostalgia toward the home country, she added.

Started in December, the project has been supported by the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia and Vietnamese societies in the country, including the Vietnamese Business Association, the Vietnam Women's Union, and Kova Paint International Co., Ltd.

It has attracted the participation of nearly 100 people, from 4-year-old children to women over 60 years old and those who are living and working in many COVID-19 "hotspots" in Malaysia such as Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and those from two COVID-19 quarantine zones in Vietnam.

Vietnamplus