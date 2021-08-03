Online painting exhibition cum charity auction helps people affected by Covid-19

The painting titled “Forever green life tree” by Vu Muoi

The event called “Forever green life tree” organized by painter Ngo Tran Vu and his friends who are members of the Vietnam Art Space is opened on the Facebook pages, “All about art and artists” and “Vietnam art space” groups and the Facebook page of painter Ngo Tran Vu.



More than 60 painters throughout the country have sent their artworks to the display, such as Le Trieu Dien, Nguy Dinh Ha, Nguyen Manh Hung, Binh nhi, Nguyen Quoc Thang, Ha Hung Dung and others.

50 to 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of painting will be donated to the fund to help needy people. As of present, the fund has collected over VND500 million (US$21,805).

The Vietnam Art Space group previously held a similar event raising more than VND400 million for charity groups in HCMC.

By Kim Loan – Translated by Kim Khanh