Over 20 int’l art troupes to participate in Hue Festival 2020

This year’s event marking the "Cultural Heritage in Integration and Development – Always a New Hue” aims to highlight the 20-year milestone of Vietnam’s first internationally-acclaimed event of culture, arts, and tourism.



The seven day event will consist of many activities such as the Grand Opening Ceremony honoring traditional and contemporary cultural values of the ancient capital city, Vietnam and many countries around the world; Nam Giao Offering Ritual under the Nguyen Dynasty aiming to pray for favourable weather conditions, prosperity and peace;



One of the main activities is the first Hue Ao Dai Festival honoring the Vietnamese traditional dress which will be organized during the significant biennial cultural event, The Ao Dai festival paying tribute to Lord Nguyen Phuc Khoat and King Minh Mang who shaped the Vietnamese Ao Dai and made it become the national dress of Vietnamese people, Ao Dai performances on Truong Tien Bridge and in the pedestrian bridge along the Huong River, Tinh Tam lake and Co Ha garden.







By THU HA - Translated by Kim Khanh