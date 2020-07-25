Over 30,000 books introduced in book festival in suburban district

The book festival is opened from 8 Am to 8 PM every day to serve customers.



From 2005 till now, the Book Festival has been organized yearly in outlying districts of Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, Can Gio and Nha Be. The event is one of annual activities Fahasa holds in summer vacation.

Deputy Director of Fahasa Pham Thi Hoa said that Fahasa organize the annual book festival aiming to bring books to students and children in summer vacation so that they can enjoy a relaxed holiday and increase their knowledge.

The festival taking place from now to August 2 has introduced more than 3,000 books and nearly 10,000 locally-made studying items.

Customers will enjoy promotion program at the event including discount from 10 percent to 50 percent when buying books, studying items, office supplies, and souvenirs.

Additionally, children and their parents can enjoy musical performance, statue painting games and balloons.

On the occasion, Fahasa also gave 50 gifts worth nearly VND20 million (US$ 862.6) to good students from low-income families to encourage their on pursuing schooling.

After opened in Hoc Mon District, the book festival will be organized in other places such as Aeon Mall Binh tan from August 1 to 9 and Aeon Mall Tan Phu from August 7 to 16.





Visitors to the book festival can enjoy musical performance (Photo: SGGP)

By Quynh Yen - Translated by Dan Thuy