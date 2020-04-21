Painter Tran Khanh Chuong passes away

The artist was born in 1943 in Thien Loc Commune, Ha Tinh Province’s Can Loc District. He has a deep knowledge of visual art and can create art works in various disciplines such as painting, graphic arts and pottery. He is author of many newspaper articles, fine art research works and books of VietNam Ceramics.



His outstanding works include oil painting titled Mau Xanh Tren Vung Dat Do (The green on red land); plaster carvings of Ngay Vui Giai Phong (Happy day of liberation) and Nhung Canh Dieu (The kites); lacquer paintings of Duong Len Dien Bien (Road to Dien Bien), Ben Cau The Huc (Near the The Huc bridge), Nhip Thoi Gian (The rhythm of time), Trua Cua Tung (Cua Tung beach at noon).

Painter Tran Khanh Chuong was president of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association from 1999-2019; member of the Central Council for the Theory and Criticism of Literature, tenures 9 and 10; member of the National Assembly for the 2002-2007 term.

He was honored with the State Prize for Literature and Arts in 2007 for his contribution to the development of fine arts of the country.

Chuong was successful in the organizing regional fine arts exhibition which has been held in 63 cities and provinces every year for over the past 25 years as well as the establishment of fine art associations in localities throughout the country.

His body is being kept at the National Funeral Home at 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street for people to pay their respects; and will be taken to a crematorium in Van Dien Cemetery and a burial at Lac Hong Vien Cemetery in Hoa Binh Province on April 24.

By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh