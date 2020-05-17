Painting exhibition commemorates President Ho Chi Minh

Exhibits which are large-size oil paintings were selected from 100 pictures created by painter Thai Hoa from 1978 to date.



The artworks tell about historical moments in the revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnamese revolutionary history.

Born and grew up in Mai Dich, a military culture and arts area in Hanoi, painter Thai Hoa had opportunities to meet President Ho Chi Minh many times. It inspired him with a lot of love and respect for the late President and impassioned the artist to create many artworks of Uncle Ho.

The display is organized to commemorate the 130th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birth (May 19th).









By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh