Peaceful Pace Of Life

The event’s organization board received 2,748 submissions from 347 authors of 41 cities and provinces throughout the country.



The jury awarded one gold, two silver and three bronze medals together with 5 encouragement prizes.

Award-winning pictures:

Photo of the Encouragement Prize, “Sunrise in HCMC” by Le Nguyen Huy “A full moon night in the mountains” by Tran Bao Hoa gets silver medal. Photo of the Encouragement Prize , “Exploring Tien (Fairy) cave” by Nguyen Van Hai “A cargo ship is towed into the port” by Do Tuan Hung takes the Encouragement Prize. “Tone of happiness” by Le Trong Khang wins gold medal. Bronze medal winning photo, “Childhood summer” by Pham Ngoc Diep

































By Dung Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh