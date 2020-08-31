  1. Culture/art

The 45th HCMC Traditional Art Photo Contest marking the 75th anniversary of the 1945 August Revolution (August 19), the National Day (September 2) concluded.

“The Saigon Central Post Office in the evening” by Nguyen Thi Nhu Thao receives the silver medal.

The event’s organization board received 2,748 submissions from 347 authors of 41 cities and provinces throughout the country.
The jury awarded one gold, two silver and three bronze medals together with 5 encouragement prizes.
Award-winning pictures:
Peaceful Pace Of Life ảnh 1 Photo of the Encouragement Prize, “Sunrise in HCMC” by Le Nguyen Huy
Peaceful Pace Of Life ảnh 2 “A full moon night in the mountains” by Tran Bao Hoa gets silver medal.
Peaceful Pace Of Life ảnh 3 Photo of the Encouragement Prize , “Exploring Tien (Fairy) cave” by Nguyen Van Hai
Peaceful Pace Of Life ảnh 4 “A cargo ship is towed into the port” by Do Tuan Hung takes the Encouragement Prize.
Peaceful Pace Of Life ảnh 5 “Tone of happiness” by Le Trong Khang wins gold medal.
Peaceful Pace Of Life ảnh 6 Bronze medal winning photo, “Childhood summer” by Pham Ngoc Diep








By Dung Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

