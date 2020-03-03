Photo contest marks International Women’s Day

The competition that also celebrated the 1980th anniversary of the Hai Ba Trung Uprising was launched by the HCMC Photography Association, aiming at honoring the beauty and different roles of women in family and society.



The organization board received more than 400 submissions of over 60 photographers in HCMC and other cities, provinces in the Mekong Delta region.

e jury also gave tow second prizes to Le Thi Kim Lien and Nguyen Dao Ngoc Thao of HCMC; three third prizes and 10 encouragement prizes.

The award ceremony will be organized at the head office of the HCMC Photography Association on March 8.





Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh