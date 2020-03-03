  1. Culture/art

Photo contest marks International Women’s Day

The first prize of a photo contest marking the 110th anniversary of the International Women's Day (on March 8) went to Dinh Thi Kim Lan of HCMC.

The first-award winning photo titled "Caring child together" by Dinh Thi Kim Lan

The competition that also celebrated the 1980th anniversary of the Hai Ba Trung Uprising was launched by the HCMC Photography Association, aiming at honoring the beauty and different roles of women in family and society.
The organization board received more than 400 submissions of over 60 photographers in HCMC and other cities, provinces in the Mekong Delta region.
e jury also gave tow second prizes to Le Thi Kim Lien and Nguyen Dao Ngoc Thao of HCMC; three third prizes and 10 encouragement prizes.
The award ceremony will be organized at the head office of the HCMC Photography Association on March 8.

Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

