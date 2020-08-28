Photo exhibition on discovering ASEAN land, people to open in Hanoi

The event presents 200 photos which were selected from more than 10,000 pictures of 1,248 photgraphers of ASEAN member states, including Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.



It is chance to promote the land, people and cultures, of ASEAN member countries as well as strengthen the mutual knowledge and cooperation between nations to build ASEAN into a region of peace, progress and prosperity.

The display will run until September 8.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh