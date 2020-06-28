Photo exhibition reviews VN’s fight against pandemic

The exhibition is organised by the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) and the city People’s Committee.



VAPA Chairman Vu Quoc Khanh said at the opening ceremony on Friday that this was the biggest photo exhibition on the subject.



The association called photographers and journalists nationwide to submit their works and they received nearly 3,000 entries from 406 photographers nationwide.



A council of judges selected 104 single photos and 38 photo collections to showcase at the exhibition, which was divided into subjects including Government guidelines, Vietnam in the fight against the pandemic, education during the lockdown, medical industry – pioneers in the struggle and people team up in the fight.



Photographer Nguyen A from HCMC has three single photos and one photo collection displayed at the exhibition, depicting the hardship of doctors at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, people receiving free rice in HCMC, primary students at Muong Khuong District, the northern province of Lao Cai and poor kidney dialysis patients in Hanoi.



“I had many different experiences to take these photos, you can imagine, I was even isolated from my family because I was afraid of getting the disease,” said A.



“However, I just thought of the responsibility to do something to raise people’s awareness of the pandemic and above all, I wanted to honour Vietnamese doctors who were very brave in the fight.”



The exhibition will run until June 29 at Ly Thai To Flower Garden by Hoan Kiem Lake.