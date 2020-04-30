Photo exhibitions mark Reunification Day

The display titled “The Great Spring Victory” features nearly 300 photos, documents and items honoring the glorious struggle of the army and the southern people for the liberation of the south and national reunification.



Highlights of the event are national treasures, including a notebook reporting on the Ho Chi Minh Offensive; and the Ho Chi Minh Campaign map which was drawn by officials of the Combat Department of the South Vietnam Liberation Army Command and the Ho Chi Minh Campaign Command in the Ta Thiet Base in Binh Phuoc province. The map was signed by General Van Tien Dung and the secretary of the Central Office for South Vietnam at the time, Pham Hung.

The exhibition will run until August.

Another photo display themed “HCMC-45 years of building and developing for the whole country” also opened on Nguyen Hue and Dong Khoi streets in District 1.

More than 200 pictures praise historical tradition, Vietnamese people and military force in the struggle against U. S. aggression; the activeness and renovation of workers in Ho Chi Minh City, and images of HCMC in the past and present.

The event will end on May 10.





By Minh An - Translated by Kim Khanh