Photo exhibitions mark the August Revolution, 75th National Day in HCMC

Attending the opening ceremony were Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem, and Deputy Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan.



The exhibition featuring 100 pictures gives visitors review of the history and revolutionary movements of the Vietnamese people and armed forces from the establishment of the Vietnamese Communist Party in 1930 to the 1945 Revolutionary August and the launch of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

On the same day, two displays presenting 120 photos were held in Dong Khoi Street and Chi Lang Park respectively. Exhibits depict the beauty of the country and the hospitality, dynamism, and creativity of the Vietnamese people along with outstanding socio-economic-cultural achievements of HCMC.

The exhibitions which are organized by the HCMC Organizing Board of Great Festival will run until September 6.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh