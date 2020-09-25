Photo, video contests promoting and reviving national tourism concluded

Launched 6 months ago, the 9th national tourism art photo competition, themed “Explore Vietnam” selected 13 excellent received 15, 610 pictures of 1,118 photographers nationwide, including 14 authors in abroad.



Submissions matched the themes of this year's contest, introducing and honoring the natural beauty, cultural heritages, exploring tourism, Vietnamese cuisine, sea and island, traditional craft villages, folk festivals and daily life of local people in the country.

The competition’s organization board presented awards to 13 best photos.

In addition, 11 most excellent artworks of the video clip-making competition titled “Vietnam NOW” were selected to honor at the ceremony.

The contest was open for entries from May 15-June 15. Vietnamese and foreigners over the age of 18 only were eligible to enter the contest.

The organizer received 59 video clips of 28 authors at home and abroad, telling stories of Vietnamese tourism and the country’s destinations for exploring, historical and cultural attractions, the landscape, the people and experiences shared by local and international travelers.

The competitions aim to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Vietnam Tourism Day (July 9, 1960-2020), widely advertise Vietnamese tourism to the world and stimulate domestic tourism to help tourism sector overcome COVID-19 pandemic.



Some award-wining photos at the 9th national tourism art photo competition, themed “Explore Vietnam” :



The second prize goes to photo, "In the Frost" by Nguyen Quang. "Dancing on the ocean surface" by Nguyen Tien Trinh gets the third prize.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh