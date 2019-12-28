Phu My Hung Spring Flower Festival 2020 to return on January 17

A spring flower festival to celebrate the Lunar New Year will be held at Crescent Lake in Phu My Hung urban area in HCM City’s District 7 from January 17 to 23.

This year’s event themed “Flower and Prosperity” features the cultural space in the harvest time in the countryside. The main subject has been carried out for over the past years.
The festival will have a flower street presenting flower fields of daisy, sunflower, periwinkle, cosmos and Blue Salvia that will run until January 29 ( the fifth day of the first lunar month).
Visitors will have a chance to enjoy the rural culture with images of the daily life of local people in the Southern region, folk art performances, and traditional sport games. The place is expected to be packed with tourists and locals for street photography.
By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh

