Pop singer fined for using unkind words

Manh removed the post of his coarse language and issued a public apology on his Facebook page, according to Vice Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications, Tu Luong.



Regarding to misspeaking about the sovereignty of Vietnam over the country's seas and islands, he said that his comments on Facebook have been cut, adjusted and falsified to create inaccurate information.

Abuse of social networks to post or share false information will carry fines of VND10 million – 20 million ($430 – 860), according to the Article 101 of Decree 15/2020/ND-CP that stipulates penalties for administrative violations in the fields of postal services, telecommunications, radio frequency, information technology and electronic transactions.





By Vo Tham - Translated by Kim Khanh