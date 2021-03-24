Pop singer My Tam announces her concerts in HCMC, Hanoi

The singer will be back on stage with the long-awaited music show themed Tri Am (gratefulness) at Military Zone 7 Stadium in the southern economic hub and at My Dinh National Stadium in the capital.



The concert which was previously scheduled to take place on March 7 and 14 was suspened due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Special guests of the show are singer Ha Anh Tuan, musician-singer Phan Manh Quynh.

My Tam is the first Vietnamese singer to win the “Best-selling Artist” award, one of 25 given to artists from all over the world, at the World Music Awards in Monaco in 2014.

In 2018, the singer’s album titled “Tam 9” beat others to scoop the annual music award. “Tam 9” has been ranked the 10th in the World Albums category of Billboard, making her to be the first Vietnamese singer who gets music product in the international music chart. The album was sold 20,000 copies after two months from releasing. “Tam 9” climbed to the No.1 position of the top trending iTunes in Vietnam after few days of launching and ranked the 8th on the list of downloaded albums on Amazon.



My Tam and her fans



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh