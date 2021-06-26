Portrait of life writing competition launched





All Vietnamese writers living in and out of the country are eligible for the competition.

Entries portray the beauty of the Vietnamese people in the new era including writers, artists, scientists, frontline health care workers in the fight against Covid-19, employees in their normal life.

Submission can be sent to Nha van va Cuoc song (Writer and Life) magazine at 9 Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung District from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2023.

The best prize will be VND50 million (US$2,165) while a first-place winner will grasp VND30 million, two second prize winners each VND20 million, three third prizes each VND10 million, and five encouragement each VND5 million.

Proses should be no more than 4,000 words which has not been published. Each writer is entitled to send three stories to Nha van va Cuoc song (Writer and Life) magazine at 9 Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung District or email: nhavanvacuocsong@gmail.com.

By Quynh Yen - Translated by Anh Quan