Program presenting Japanese culture launched in Vietnam

The event includes two parts, consisting of introduction videos and practical workshops. Vietnamese specialists and groups related to the Japanese cultural activities in Vietnam will be invited to participate in video clips to introduce history, techinques, theory and practices of the kinds of culture.

The videos will be published on the Youtube channel of the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam at https://www.youtube.com/c/TheJapanFoundationVietnam



There will be practical workshops giving opportunities for participants to experience Japanese culture unique.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the organization board could not invite foreign artists to take part in the program which is expected to draw many people to learn about cultural characteristics of the Japanese people in Vietnam.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh