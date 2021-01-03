Project on building a national brand for Vietnamese lacquer art approved

The project will take implementation phases, including building logo, brand recognition and cues of Vietnamese lacquer art; launching the standards and quality criteria of lacquerware manufacturing process and its techniques and materials; developing the investment promotion strategy and planting area of Son (Rhus succedanea) tree in the northern province of Phu Tho to collect resin extraction that are decanted, purified and tinted used for waterpfroofing and smoothing wood surfaces, and gold-laminating craft villages in Bac Ninh Province.



The project of promotion and preservation is planned to be carried out in traditional lacquer craft villages of Ha Thai in Hanoi and Tuong Binh Hiep in the southeastern province of Binh Duong.

An international lacquer art festival is alss expected to be organized in coming time, according to the the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh