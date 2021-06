The Authority of Publication, Printing and Distribution (the Publishing Department) has just imposed a sanction against three publishers including Sen Viet Company, Thien Thanh Trading Company, and the Youth Publishing House.

Sen Viet Company was fined VND10 million for publishing the book without the authority’s permission while Thien Thanh Trading Company had to pay a fine of VND110 million for violations related to the publication and distribution of the book.

Also related to this publication, the Publication Department also fined the Youth Publishing House VND3 million for using the author's written consent without enough information to publish the book on the website.

By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan