Quang Binh gets new national intangible cultural heritages

The traditional rice farming ritual the Van Kieu ethnic minority in Quang Ninh District's Truong Son Commune usually takes place on the 11th-14th days of the seventh lunar month. It is held to pray for a year of favorable weather and bumper crops.



The Van Kieu ethnic minority has been living along the Truong Sơn mountain range in central Vietnam for centuries. They have maintained so many ancient customs and traditions.

The Nguon ethnic people mainly live in Minh Hoa District. The folk songs performed by local fishermen while grinding roots of a kind of tree that is called “teng” tree containing toxic substance for extraction. The liquid will be released into river or stream to kill fishes.





By Minh Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh