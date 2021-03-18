The province will kick off the construction of General Vo Nguyen Giap statue in Le Thuy District’s Loc Thuy Commune, and organize a fine arts exhibition of the late General, the screening of a documentary film on the legendary General, a flower and incense offering ceremony in General Vo Nguyen Giap Tomb, and the 110th birthday celebration. There will be a national scientific conference held by the Ministry of Defense.



The events aim to pay tribute to great contribution of General Vo Nguyen Giap in the national liberation and honor his love for the Vietnamese people, the Party and his homeland of Quang Binh.

Top-ranked General was one of the most outstanding military strategists. He was an excellent disciple of President Ho Chi Minh and a protector of the Vietnamese people and the Vietnamese army. He had made great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. He was loved and respected by the people and in the international community, and will be the pride of generations of officers and soldiers nationwide.

General Vo Nguyen Giap passed away in Hanoi on October 4, 2013.









By Minh Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh