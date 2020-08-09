  1. Culture/art

Rare birds flock to Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve

SGGP
Hundreds of painted stork (Mycteria leucocephala) suddenly have been found In the upstream of Tri An lake in Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve in Dong Nai Province.

Hundreds of painted stork (Mycteria leucocephala) in Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve

Hundreds of painted stork (Mycteria leucocephala) in Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve

It is the first time that a large number of rare birds listed in Viet Nam Red Book have flocked to the reserve.
Experts said that the low water level of Tri An lake with many puddles full of fishes and crawdads casue birds to migrate.
The painted stork (Mycteria leucocephala) is a large wader in the stork family. It is found in the wetlands of the plains of tropical Asia south of the Himalayas in the Indian Subcontinent and extending into Southeast Asia.
Rare birds flock to Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve ảnh 1
Rare birds flock to Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve ảnh 2 It is the first time that a large number of rare birds have flocked to the reserve.

By Dan Nguyen , Vu Phong - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more