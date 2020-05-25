“Sa Dec tourism culture village” project kicked off

The project implemented from now until 2025 with a vision of 2030 is expected to contribute to the development of traditional trade and cultural values of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap. It will also promote tourism potential and improve the environment in the province.



An electric sightseeing car is used for transporting tourists to visit flower village. A farmer waters his flower garden. Planting trees into pots Transportation of fertilizer Flower growers Dong Thap transport their products to markets in neighboring cities and provinces. Tourists visit Sa Dec flower village.



By Staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh