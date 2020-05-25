  1. Culture/art

“Sa Dec tourism culture village” project kicked off

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has kicked off a project to develop the Sa Dec flower village into a tourism culture village.

Flower harvesting in Sa Dec flower village

The project implemented from now until 2025 with a vision of 2030 is expected to contribute to the development of traditional trade and cultural values of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap. It will also promote tourism potential and improve the environment in the province.
