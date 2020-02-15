Sen Village Festival 2020 to take place in May

The five-day festival will include diverse cultural activities such as flower offerings at Uncle Ho’s statue in Ho Chi Minh square, a parade to Uncle Ho’s homeland, an incense offering to Uncle Ho at his memorial in the Kim Lien relic site, a week of film screenings about the life of Uncle Ho, Sen Village singing contest, exhibition on the life of President Ho Chi Minh, volleyball tournament, sport competitions, art performances and others.



The festival is expected to attract a large number of visitors and the participation of art troupes from provinces and cities nationwide.





By Duy Cuong - Translated by Kim Khanh