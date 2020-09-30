SGGP brings enjoyable, meaningful Mid-Autumn festival to needy children

The newspaper's officials handed over 320 presents and 40 bicycles to disadvantaged students of the An Ninh secondary school in Duc Hoa District’s An Ninh Tay Commune.

Kid also had chance to enjoy interesting activities of the Mid-autumn festival such as folk and sports games, kylin and dragon dance, lantern processions and music performance with Uncle Cuoi and Sister Hang Nga, the two fairy-tale characters who live on the Moon.

On the September 28, the Center for Social Work under the HCMC Labor Federation cooperated with businesses and sponsors to offer gifts to 500 needy children and grant 50 scholarships worth VND1 million each to students who are children of poor workers and have good learning records in Long An Province. Children also enjoyed a jubilant festivity atmosphere with various activities of art performance and traditional games.

Saigontourist Holding Company, a leading hotel and travel company in Vietnam, held a Mid-autumn Festival featuring many exciting activities such as performances, circus show, lion dance and lantern parade for children in outskirts districts of Cu Chi, Hoc Mon and Binh Chanh from September 29-30.

The company also presented 900 gifts to students who overcome the limitations arising from a disadvantaged family background to continue their study.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh