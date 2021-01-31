  1. Culture/art

SGGP Newspaper receives third prize of beautiful spring publication’s cover

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper won the third prize at the lunar New Year Publication Cover Design Awards 2021 which was organized by the HCMC Journalists’ Association.

Representatives of the SGGP Newspaper receive award. (Photo: SGGP)

The organizer also granted the first prize to the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper, two second prizes to the Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) Newspaper and the Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper. Two remaining third prizes went to the Giao Duc (Education) Newspaper and the HCMC Journalists’ Association for its special issue.
An exhibition displaying award-wining publications will be held in the HCMC Book Street to raise charity fund for needy people on Tet holidays from January 30- February 6.

SGGP Newspaper receives third prize of beautiful spring publication’s cover ảnh 1 Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's  special issue  on Tet holiday


By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh

