SGGP Newspaper receives third prize of beautiful spring publication’s cover

The organizer also granted the first prize to the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper, two second prizes to the Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) Newspaper and the Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper. Two remaining third prizes went to the Giao Duc (Education) Newspaper and the HCMC Journalists’ Association for its special issue.



An exhibition displaying award-wining publications will be held in the HCMC Book Street to raise charity fund for needy people on Tet holidays from January 30- February 6.





Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's special issue on Tet holiday





By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh