SGGP Newspaper receives two awards Hanoi Spring Press Festival 2020

The award-winning works were presented a B prize and an award honoring best articles about Hanoi.



The annual event displayed publications for the spring festival and Lunar New Year, published central press agencies, branches and press agencies in the city.



The publications offer a comprehensive view of outstanding events in 2019 and predictions for 2020 in fields of economy, policy, society, security, culture, defense and foreign affairs.

The organization board also offered 19 awards to 19 other media units.





By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh