SGGP organizes calligraphy-for-charity event

Times Square Vietnam Company donated VND100 million (US$ 4,351 ) for the charitable event. At the same time, the sponsoring company also gave an additional sum of VND48 million to 16 poor Chinese families.

The organizers have received VND276 million from benefactors and event participants. Through 12 years, more than VND2 billion contributed by enterprises, Chinese associations and benefactors has been sent to the event's organizers.

The organizers have used the money for building 24 charitable houses as well as donated to funds to take care of senior needy employees of the Association of Literature and Art of Ethnic Minorities and the club of Chinese veterans in the city.





By Thuy Binh - Translated by Uyen Phuong