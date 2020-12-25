  1. Culture/art

S.Korean Embassy launches music video in Vietnamese for bright hope on New Year

A music video ringing the New Year has been launched by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Hanoi, with the participation of the RoK's Ambassador Park Noh-wan and staff members of the embassy.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam Park Noh-wan (C) in MV

Countries across the world have a difficult year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nations worldwide implemented lockdown measures and international travel restrictions, affecting billions of people, including Vietnam amd Korea.
The two countries have joined hands to nurture a sustainable future despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the RoK's Ambassador.
He hoped that people of the two countries will enjoy a warmand hopeful new year.
It is the first time that 50 Korean and Vietnamese officials of the embassy joined in a special music video in Vietnamese language, sending a message of a bright hope for the Vietnam-South Korean friendship.
