Countries across the world have a difficult year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nations worldwide implemented lockdown measures and international travel restrictions, affecting billions of people, including Vietnam amd Korea.



The two countries have joined hands to nurture a sustainable future despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the RoK's Ambassador.

He hoped that people of the two countries will enjoy a warmand hopeful new year.

It is the first time that 50 Korean and Vietnamese officials of the embassy joined in a special music video in Vietnamese language, sending a message of a bright hope for the Vietnam-South Korean friendship.

About 50 Korean and Vietnamese officials of the embassy join in the music video.



By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh