Soc Trang’s elements recognized as national intangible cultural heritages

Recognized heritages are the traditional craft of Pia cake making of the Hoa ethnic minority group, Rom-Vong folk dance and Du Ke Theater Arts of the Khmer people in the province.



Du Ke is a unique art of musical theater created by the Khmer people in southern Vietnam in the early 1920s. Its 100th anniversary celebration was held on the occasion of the Ok-Om-Bok festival which was organized in Soc Trang from October 30-November 31.

Rom Vong dance is the most popular folk dance performed by the Khmer people in a circle for entertainment, releasing stress, and happiness.

Pia cake is a specialty of Soc Trang province. The moon-shaped cake which has a thin and soft cover with many layers is made of wheat flour, green beans, taro, durian, salted egg, and lotus seed. It should be served with tea.

By Tuan Quang - Translated by Kim Khanh