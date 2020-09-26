  1. Culture/art

Southern Folk Cake Festival 2020 returns to Can Tho

The 2020 Southern Folk Cake Festival opens at Ong De Ecological Tourism Village in My Khanh Commune, Phong Dien District in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho from September 24-27.

Preparing the ingredients before making cake

This year’s event themed “Preservation and promotion of Southern folk cake” features 50 display booths of local businesses across the country.
Visitors will have the chance to enjoy traditional cakes of  ethnic minorities, such as Hoa, Cham, Khmer and Kinh.
There is also a series of cultural activities, such as folk cake making performance, instructions for local cake making, don ca tai tu (Southern folk music) performance, traditional games and others.
The 8th cake show of its kind also aims to preserve and highlight traditional cuisines and cultural activities of the Vietnam’s South as well as promote tourism and cultural potentials of Can Tho City.
Southern Folk Cake Festival 2020 returns to Can Tho ảnh 1 Southern folk cakes of Banh Bo (Steamed Rice Cake), Banh La Mit or Banh Rau Mo (Mo cake) made of Paederia foetida leaf extract, rice flour and coconut milk; and among others.
Southern Folk Cake Festival 2020 returns to Can Tho ảnh 2 A local folk cake is made of rice flour, shrimp and meat.
Southern Folk Cake Festival 2020 returns to Can Tho ảnh 3 A cake making performance
Southern Folk Cake Festival 2020 returns to Can Tho ảnh 4 Folk games in the event 

