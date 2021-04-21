Southern Folk Cake Festival 2021 opens in Ca Mau

The event attracts nearly 100 display booths featuring traditional cakes of the Mekong Delta region, OCOP (One Commune One Product) products, local typical souvenirs and gifts, the street cuisine space of localities.



The festival also include areas of folk cake making performance, a competition of traditional cake making, a marketplace for introducing, buying and selling OCOP (One Commune One Product) products between provinces, a worshipping ceremony of the death anniversary of Hung Kings on the 10th day of the third lunar month, which falls on April 21 this year.

The annual cake show aims to preserve and highlight traditional cuisines and cultural activities of the Vietnam’s South as well as promote tourism and cultural potentials of Ca Mau Province.

The 2021 Southern Folk Cake Festival will run until April 25.



The festival attracts many cake makers. A kind of Southern folk cake



By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh