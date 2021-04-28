Special art program marks National Reunification Day

A special art performance marking the 46th anniversary of Southern Vietnam’s Liberation and Reunification Day will be held in Nguyen Hue pedestrian street. (Photo: SGGP)

The event will present to listeners popular revolutionary songs and cai luong songs performed by People’s Artist Thanh Ngan, Meritorious Artist Trong Phuc, singers namely Cam Ly, Hien Thuc, Quoc Dai, Dao Mac and mores.



The program which is organized by HCMC Organizing Board of Major Holidays and the HCMC Music Center aims to pay attribute to war veterans, wounded soldiers and martyrs for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national liberation and reconstruction.

The event will be broadcast live on HCMC Television’s channels, FM 99.9mhz of Voice of HCMC (VOH). The livestream of the program will be hosted on social media platforms, such as the websites of the municipal Department of Culture and Sport, the HCMC Music Center, Digital Media Hub.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh