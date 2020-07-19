Special stamp collection spotlighting Bach Dang victory made public

The stamp collection spotlights the historical battle by the Tran dynasty against the Yuan - Mong army from China in 1288.



The collection comprises a sample of stamp with a dimension of 54 mm x 37 mm, designed with hot colours by artist Nguyen Du from the Vietnam Post Corporation, showing the eagerness of Vietnamese troops in the largest battle in the national history.



The stamp also clearly depicts the image of a leader riding a horse to lead people fight invaders. Further illustrating the great struggle is the diagram of the battle.

The stamp collection is available on the public postal network from July 18, 2020 to June 30, 2022, at a price of VND4,000.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan said the stamp is expected to contribute to raising public awareness and responsibility of preserving and promoting cultural and historical values of the Bach Dang historical relic.

Previously, from 1958 to 2019, Vietnam published 15 collections of stamps on Quang Ninh province, including those to celebrate the 700th anniversary of the victory against the Yuan-Mong invaders (1288-1988).