Special themed events mark Int’l Women’s Day in HCMC

One of the events is a photo exhibition featuring portraits of Vietnamese that were taken by 15 young artists in HCMC and Hue City in January.



The display also includes a discussion on gender equality titled “Vietnamese women today” with the participation of representatives of the French NGO organisation Planète Enfants & Développement (PE&D) in Vietnam, Mexican Ambassador Sara Valdes Bolano, psychologist Ly Thi Mai, and Le Thi Hong Anh, head of Human Resources of Sanofi Vietnam.

Established in Nepal since 1997, PE&D is an apolitical and non-denominational international solidarity organization with projects dedicated to helping vulnerable children and women. PE&D works with local partners for the respect of children’s and women’s rights, but also for their development and empowerment, among other things by providing education and vocational trainings. They have been working in Vietnam since 1993 and buit day-care centers for women victims of violence in HCMC.





By Kim Loan – Translated by Kim Khanh