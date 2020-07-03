Strengthening Intellectual Property Enforcement project launched in Vietnam

The project will be implemented between October 2020 and September 2021 and will engage closely with government departments and offices working in the area of intellectual property in the arts and culture, as well as artists and creative practitioners.



This project is made possible with the support of the UNESCO’s International Fund for Cultural Diversity (IFCD), within the framework of the UNESCO 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

Strengthening Intellectual Property Enforcement in Vietnam proposes a series of actions aiming to improve intellectual property protection and practice in Vietnam, in support of the National Strategy for the Development of Cultural Industries to 2020, vision 2030, and through that contributing to the sustainable development of the cultural and creative industries of the country.

The objectives of the project are to build a shared understanding and practical intelligence of the Vietnamese intellectual; property legislation for the cultural and creative sectors to a complete review; to strengthen government institutional capacity in intellectual property protection for the cultural and creative sectors through a series of training for relevant government officials; to improve understanding and practice surrounding intellectual property protection in the cultural and creative sectors through a series of workshops for artists and creators.

The Vietnamese creative sector is a new emergent concept in the country, with it already contributing over US$7 billion to the economy, accounting for 3.42 percent of the total GDP in 2018, according to initial data in the draft periodical report on the implementation of the UNESCO 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism for the period between 2016 and 2019.

Vietnam’s recent economic progress and young dynamic population offer plenty of opportunities to grow a flourishing market for cultural and creative products and services. However, the emerging cultural and creative sectors in Vietnam are facing rampant infringements, which threaten intellectual property rights of artists and creators, and undermine the development of a healthy creative economy.

In 2016, the National Strategy for the Development of Cultural Industries to 2020, vision 2020 was ratified by Vietnam’s Prime Minister. This important policy document sets out ambitious goals in terms of revenues for the cultural industries in Vietnam. The Copyright Office of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has been assigned as leading agency in the implementation of this strategy.

By Uyen Phuong