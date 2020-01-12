Taste of Chinatown in Cho Lon Kitchen

Nearly 40 stalls filled with a variety of exciting food experiences and dishes give visitors a chance to learn about culture and attend exchanges with talented cooks.



The event also includes a series of activities, such as art cooking performance, music show, buying calligraphic works from calligraphers , beautiful scenes for photo shooting and among thers.

There is a release of the Cho Lon Food Story photo book introducing 10 popular typical foods of Cho Lon area, including dimsum, Hainan chicken rice, sauteed noodles, noodles, stir-fried rice noodle, steamed chicken with salt, Beijing roasted duck,roasted duck with egg noodle soup, wonton, black sesame sweet soup.

The Cho Lon Kitchen opened at Van Lang Park on January 11 will run until 12.





By Dinh Du - Translated by Kim Khanh