Telefilm goes virtual for 2021 edition

The virtual exhibition attracts more than 100 local and international enterprises specialized in fields of media, audio visual (films, photos), graphics, telecommunications, data processing, computer, advanced technology, materials, composite R&D ( research and development ) from 11 countries and territories, such as Japan, South Korea, Turkey and others.



Exhibits include Content Production Program, TV advertising, TV formats, technology and equipment in the broadcast industry as well as related services and products.

The exhibition is also an opportunity for insiders to exchange and share experiences and seek partners as well as promote Vietnamese Film and Television industry to international visitors.





