Tet Festival 2021 opens in HCMC

The 2nd edition of its kind co-organized by the Department of Industry and Trade and the Department of Tourism of HCMC together with the Vietnam Cuisine Culture Association (VCCA) will run until January 24.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Thi Thang highly appreciated the efforts of organizers for their cooperation in organizing the festival and contributing to the diversification of HCMC’s tourist products as well as creating a revenue of entertainment and recreation for residents on the occasion of the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year).

She suggested the two departments to encourage winners of the HCMC Golden Brand Awards to join the annual Tet festival to bring more local prestigious products to consumers.

The event attracts 200 display booths featuring activities of Tet rituals, Tet market, and traditional foods in Tet Holiday, folk games and art performance. It is chance for the young generation to learn about Tet tradition, Vietnamese custom and habits on lunar New Year; and an opportunity for businesses to connect closely with customers, promote their products and boost purchasing power for Tet goods.

The festival is also expected to contribute to preserving and promoting national traditional cultural values as well as introducing the city's image as a safe, friendly and attractive destination.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh