Tet Nguyen Tieu officially certified as national intangible cultural heritage

Speaking at the event, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Le Thanh Liem said that Nguyen Tieu Festival not only shows the solidarity and cultural exchange between Vietnamese ethnic groups, but also attracts local and foreign visitors.



He noted the local authorities should increase the value of the festival and build it into an annual cultural tourism activity featuring Chinese specialties, historical relics and cuisine culture in the district.

The ceremony also included sideline activities, such as a screening of Nguyen Tieu Festival during 30 years, a parade, exhibition on calligraphy and watercolor brush painting, performance of kylin and dragon dance and among.

Nguyen Tieu festival is considered the biggest and most important cultural event of a year of the Chinese-Vietnamese community in Vietnam. Tet Nguyen Tieu is usually celebrated on the fifteenth day of the first lunar month. Many interesting cultural activities like musical performances, the kylin and dragon dances, folk games, an exhibition of calligraphy paintings and a Chinese food fair will take place during the festival.





By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh